Rothwell greengrocer's Vegas-themed party raises more than £2,000 for Brain Tumour Research

The Vegas-themed party raised more than £2,000. Credit: Prime Focus Photography

A hard-working Rothwell greengrocer raised thousands of pounds for charity by hosting a Vegas-themed Christmas party.

Sean Connolly, who supplies fruit and veg to restaurants, offices and homes and can be found selling his produce at the town’s monthly food market, held a festive fundraiser at the Kettering Ritz Complex in Desborough and raised more than £2,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

The 39-year-old, who also works for Earls Barton-based cardboard box maker and bubble bag manufacturer Makkipak, began supporting the charity following the death of his friend, Alan Mills, a Rothwell town councillor who died of a brain tumour in July 2016 aged 61. Sean’s partner Cherise Gould’s identical twin sister, Danielle Gould, also lives with a brain tumour.

Fundraisers Cherise Gould and Sean Connolly. Credit: Prime Focus Photography

Sean, who has also run marathons for the charity, said: “Alan lived next to my shop and walked his dog in the early mornings and late nights, which is how we started chatting and got to know each other. He knew everything about Rothwell. I didn’t realise he had a brain tumour until after he passed away because he just carried on as normal.

“That’s when I signed up to run the London Marathon, because I saw how much he gave to the town and thought it was time for me to give something back.”

The Vegas-themed event on December 2 featured casino tables which offered guests the chance to try their hand at blackjack, roulette and Texas hold’em and there was a raffle consisting of prizes donated by businesses, including a bracelet worth £450 from Michael Jones Jeweller, vouchers from Teamworks Karting and an overnight stay at the Magic Mushroom Cabin in Dodford.

There was also a photobooth with props and a full-size Barbie box, bought at auction from the Odeon cinema in Kettering, which offered party-goers a unique photo opportunity and proved extremely popular.

Sean added: “The Christmas party is something we’ve grown over the years. It started off with just 30 people and this year we had nearly 130. Last year was the first time we used the Ritz Complex and we hit the right venue by taking it more upmarket, so it was an easy decision when we found out we could go back there again.

“It was great to bring so many people together. It works as a Christmas night but is also a fantastic way to raise money for the charity.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Sean’s an avid supporter who, with Cherise, has raised around £20,000 for us over the years. This is enough to fund seven full days of research at one of our four Centres of Excellence, for which we are so grateful. His continued support is very much appreciated and we wish him the best of luck with all he has planned for 2024.

