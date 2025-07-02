Rothwell celebrates 40 years of friendship with French twin town
The occasion was marked with a visit to Droué in central France and included a celebratory dinner, which was attended by more than 50 guests including the mayor of Rothwell, Cllr Ash Davies, and mayor of Droué, Catherine Monnier.
Twinning guests also enjoyed a visit to a local cider distillery and a visit to a railway museum.
Friendship between the two towns was originally formed by the Dainty family and the twinning association was started in 1985 by councillors Ken Cheaney and Yves Bertouyl.
Over the years, strong friendships have been formed between the two towns during annual visits when guests are hosted by local families.
As well as the annual twinning trip, Rothwell’s association holds regular social and fundraising events throughout the year.
Tina White, chairman of Rothwell Twinning Association, said: “It was wonderful to join our friends in Droué to mark 40 years of twinning.
"We have made many happy memories over the years and following our trip to France look forward to welcoming guests from Droué back to Rothwell in the near future.”
More information about the group can be found by searching for the Rothwell Twinning Facebook group.
