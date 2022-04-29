Rothwell arts space explores Small Wonders in new exhibition

The Small Wonders exhibition continues at the Janet Bassett Gallery at the Rothwell Arts and Heritage Centre in Bridge Street

Northamptonshire-based art group Network Arts has launched ‘Small Wonders’, its new exhibition at The Janet Bassett Gallery at the Rothwell Arts and Heritage Centre in Bridge Street.

Showcasing work of professional and amateur artists, the exhibition brings together art that promises something to ‘appeal to all tastes’.

During the exhibition Rothwell Arts and Heritage Centre is extending its opening hours to Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday,

Network Arts committee member, Jayne Creer, said: “It is a pleasure to exhibit our work in this lovely gallery. Our group has contributed over 80 pieces of artwork, each piece on sale at affordable prices. The exhibition really is a perfect time to visit the gallery.”

Alongside seasoned artists several are taking part in a ‘Small Wonders’ for the first time.

Debut artist Anne Jarvis has entered two pieces of her stained glass creations.

She said: “This is my first exhibition, I never thought I would get such an opportunity. I much prefer people being able to see my work rather than look at online images.”

Eileen Daley took three buses from her home in the south of Northamptonshire to bring her artwork to the gallery.

She said: “It’s a joy to see my work on display. It means a lot.”

NHS worker Alison Meaker has only recently started painting to offset the stress of her job.

She said: “It is rewarding to know people are looking at your work and forming an opinion.”