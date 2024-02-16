Rotary Club of Kettering Memory Café celebrates its 6th Birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rotary Club of Kettering Memory Cafe was created in February 2018 to provide entertainment to those living with dementia and their carers using music and humour from the past which helps their long-term memory. Very importantly it provides an opportunity for carers to ask advice or share problems with others experiencing the same difficulties.

Many living with dementia can continue to live at home if they have a carer which is often their partner or a member of their family. For the carers it is a difficult and a full-time role as they try to support somebody whose behaviour has changed and often they have been close to them for many years.

