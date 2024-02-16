Rotary Club of Kettering Memory Café celebrates its 6th Birthday
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Rotary Club of Kettering Memory Cafe was created in February 2018 to provide entertainment to those living with dementia and their carers using music and humour from the past which helps their long-term memory. Very importantly it provides an opportunity for carers to ask advice or share problems with others experiencing the same difficulties.
Many living with dementia can continue to live at home if they have a carer which is often their partner or a member of their family. For the carers it is a difficult and a full-time role as they try to support somebody whose behaviour has changed and often they have been close to them for many years.
The Cafe continues to grow and anyone living with Dementia together with their carers are welcome. The Memory Cafe opens at 2pm on the second Tuesday of every month at the Rockingham Road Baptist Church, Kettering. A couple of times a year we arrange trips to a show or a place of interest which is subsidised by donations to the Cafe.