Kettering Civic Society has presented its annual Rose Bowl award to the two councils who provide the town’s floral displays – and the two gardeners who tend them.

The prestigious silver award is presented to an organisation, business or individual who has either contributed to the town’s built environment or shown civic pride.

President of Kettering Civic Society Richard Barnwell presented the trophy to joint winners, Kettering Town Council (KTC) and North Northants Council (NNC) as well as to gardeners Richard Kibble and Emma Murphy, who have been responsible for planting and care of the flowers.

Mr Barnwell said: “I know from first hand the enormous amount of work that is involved in planting, watering and maintaining the planters, hanging baskets and barrier troughs. There are a lot of potential issues with vandalism and misuse. The choice of plants and flower combinations in the various containers and beds has produced wonderful inspiring displays of blooms, which have brought much needed cheer to some otherwise dreary areas of our town such as the Rothwell Road roundabout. They have drawn many comments this year, particularly of the spiritual cheer and lift they have given to so many, often going to and from our hospital.”

Presentation of Rose Bowl from Kettering Civic Society to North Northants Council and Kettering Town Council L-r Richard Barnwell, Cllr Lloyd Bunday, Richard Kibble and Emma Murphy/National World

In January 2024, after NNC had decided to ‘disinvest’ in providing the floral displays in the town, KTC members voted unanimously to set aside £28,000 to provide the summer planting around the town.

The move saw the popular floral displays return to Kettering roadsides, planters and flower beds that may otherwise have been left empty.

Accepting the award on behalf of both councils, Cllr Lloyd Bunday, leader of Kettering Town Council and NNC executive member for finance and transformation, thanked the society for the recognition.

Kettering gardeners Richard Kibble and Emma Murphy/National World

He said: “One of the most enduring memories I have from my time on Kettering Borough Council and now North Northamptonshire Council and Kettering Town Council has been of the two gardeners and their work.

"So many people walk around Kettering saying how wonderful the flowers are. I’m not saying that North Northants Council would stop doing the flowers but Kettering is the only place where they are done to such a high standard. We are investing in the people of Kettering and I am proud of this.”

The green-fingered duo, Mr Kibble and Ms Murphy, put down their trowels long enough to attend the ceremony and receive their engraved glass trophies.

Presentation of Rose Bowl from Kettering Civic Society to North Northants Council and Kettering Town Council /National World

Mr Kibble, who has worked for the council for 37 years, said “It’s nice to be recognised. We get loads of passing compliments from members of the public. The displays are good for mental health. They are important. They cheer up the town and lift the mood. It’s making people happy. We are both quite humble – we just get on with the job in the background.”

Ms Murphy joined the grounds team 16 years ago after a desk job wanting a ‘complete change’.

She said: “I really enjoy my job. We get to know the regulars who walk around town. It’s nice.”

Previous recent winners of the Kettering Civic Society Rose Bowl include author Ian Addis, Wicksteed Park volunteers, The Green Patch, Dr Peter McCormick for his humanitarian work with children and Wicksteed Charitable Trust for restoration work at the park.