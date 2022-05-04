Roof climbing teens returned to graffiti Corby home

A pair of teenage boys seen climbing on a Corby garage roof are thought to have returned to scrawl on a homeowner’s door after she had snapped a picture of them.

The two youths – both wearing glasses – had been standing on the roof of a garage in the Old Village when a resident took a photo of them.

They then returned to Dixon Walk at night and wrote on the front door of the house, causing criminal damage on Friday, April 1.

Police file picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident took place between 11.20pm and 11.35pm on Friday, April 1, when two offenders approached a residential address and wrote on the front door.

“The first offender was white, aged about 15, slim and about 5ft 7. He was wearing a light-coloured jacket, dark coloured hooded top with the hood up, a baseball cap and glasses.

“The second offender was also white, aged about 15, slim and about 5ft 5. He was wearing a puffer jacket with the hood up, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms and a face mask. He also wore glasses.

“It’s believed this could be linked to an incident which happened a few days earlier when the occupant took a photo of two boys standing on top of a garage near to her property. This prompted the boys to knock on her door.”