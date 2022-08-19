Romanian rapist to be deported from Corby

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A convicted Romanian rapist living in Corby, who breached strict sex register rules, has been detained by the Immigration Service and will be deported from the UK.

Ionut Vasiliu, previously of Hazelwood Road, and Nasmith Avenue Corby, was arrested on Wednesday (August 17), following a joint operation between Northamptonshire Police and officers from the Immigration Service.

The 37-year-old is due to be deported to his home country of Romania after he was found to be living in Corby in breach of his notification requirements.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Vasiliu was convicted in Romania in 2006 for sex offences and is therefore under the same strict controls as a Registered Sex Offender who offended in this country.

“However, as part of the operation yesterday, Vasiliu was found to be living in Bonnington Walk, Corby, an address he had not notified police of.

“He was arrested in connection with the breach, accepted a community resolution which was offered to ensure the case progressed as quickly as possible, and detained by the Immigration Service for deportation.”

Vasiliu was convicted of rape, on June 8, 2006 at Botosani Court, Romania, a country outside the United Kingdom. And the application applies, in accordance with section 100(2)(a) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003,

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Wilcox, said: “As part of this week of action, we have not just been targeting people through traditional warrants and enforcement activity, but have also been working with our partners, like the Immigration Service, to identify people breaking the law and to bring them to justice.