Craiova City is in the south of Romania (Image: Getty) and inset, Wellingborough Magistrates' Court.

A Romanian man sentenced to ten years for being part of an organised crime gang who lured children to hotel rooms to be used as sex slaves has been placed on the UK sex offenders' register after he came to live in Wellingborough.

Cosmin Mihai Busuioc, of Gordon Road, was a member of gang found guilty by a Romanian Court in 2014 of exploiting around 20 girls between 2010 and 2012 to earn them around 70,000 Euros.

The group of pimps and child traffickers based in Craiova, in the south of Romania, were caught after law enforcers stopped three taxis containing nine young women destined for a hotel where they were going to be sexually exploited.

Members were later sentenced to between three and ten years in prison, with Busuioc given a ten year jail term, which he appealed.

The date he arrived in the UK is unknown, but it is known he was in the area in August 2019 when he appeared in court charged with stealing from Boots in Kettering.

He then appeared before magistrates in Northampton in January 2021 to be given an interim notification order which compelled him to regularly attend Wellingborough Police station in order for officers to keep track of him.

His case was again heard at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (July 6) where Northants Police applied for a full notification order. Magistrates granted the application which means that Busuoic is now on the sex offenders' register and must sign in regularly at Wellingborough Police Station for an indefinite period.

Six million of Romania's 18 million citizens live outside of the UK and many of those who remain are living in poverty which means they are often subject to exploitation.

An investigation by ITV's Lucy Watson in 2020 uncovered links between the town of Craiova and UK-based Romanian sex traffickers. She also heard stories of girls aged 14 and 15 who were 'trained' in Romania before being sold to Western countries including the UK when they turn 18. Another ITV investigation uncovered a series of brothels in the Mayfair area of London, in which the majority of women working there, against their will, were Romanians.