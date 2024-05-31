Role an ‘honour’ for new mayor of Wellingborough after being elected at council meeting

By William Carter
Published 31st May 2024, 12:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Wellingborough Town Council selected its new mayor for the 2024-25 year at its annual general meeting on May 22, with Cllr Jon-Paul Carr now assuming the role.

Cllr Vivien Wilkinson will serve as deputy mayor, with the recently elected officials assuming their roles immediately.

The new mayor said: “It is an honour to take up the role for the next year. I look forward to meeting as many people from the town and hearing more about the many community activities that make Wellingborough a unique place.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Carr’s chosen charities are Northamptonshire Heritage Forum, which works to protect the historical artefacts of the county for the enjoyment of art, culture and heritage-loving members of the public, and Friends of Swanspool Gardens, which is dedicated to raising funds to support the maintenance and enhancement of Swanspool Gardens.

Wellingborough mayor Jon-Paul Carr and deputy mayor Viv WilkinsonWellingborough mayor Jon-Paul Carr and deputy mayor Viv Wilkinson
Wellingborough mayor Jon-Paul Carr and deputy mayor Viv Wilkinson

Cllr Carr, who represents the Rixon ward, replaces Cllr Valerie Anslow, who was in the role for the 2023-24 year, raising £1,744.04 for each of her chosen charities – the Twinkling Stars Appeal and All Hallows Church Clock Tower Fund.

A town council spokesperson added: “We are immensely proud of our mayor’s commitment to giving back to our community and supporting local charities.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed and participated in these wonderful events. Together, we are making a difference.”

Related topics:Wellingborough Town CouncilWellingborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.