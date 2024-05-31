Role an ‘honour’ for new mayor of Wellingborough after being elected at council meeting
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cllr Vivien Wilkinson will serve as deputy mayor, with the recently elected officials assuming their roles immediately.
The new mayor said: “It is an honour to take up the role for the next year. I look forward to meeting as many people from the town and hearing more about the many community activities that make Wellingborough a unique place.”
Cllr Carr’s chosen charities are Northamptonshire Heritage Forum, which works to protect the historical artefacts of the county for the enjoyment of art, culture and heritage-loving members of the public, and Friends of Swanspool Gardens, which is dedicated to raising funds to support the maintenance and enhancement of Swanspool Gardens.
Cllr Carr, who represents the Rixon ward, replaces Cllr Valerie Anslow, who was in the role for the 2023-24 year, raising £1,744.04 for each of her chosen charities – the Twinkling Stars Appeal and All Hallows Church Clock Tower Fund.
A town council spokesperson added: “We are immensely proud of our mayor’s commitment to giving back to our community and supporting local charities.
“Thank you to everyone who contributed and participated in these wonderful events. Together, we are making a difference.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.