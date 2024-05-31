Role an ‘honour’ for new mayor of Wellingborough after being elected at council meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellingborough Town Council selected its new mayor for the 2024-25 year at its annual general meeting on May 22, with Cllr Jon-Paul Carr now assuming the role.

Cllr Vivien Wilkinson will serve as deputy mayor, with the recently elected officials assuming their roles immediately.

The new mayor said: “It is an honour to take up the role for the next year. I look forward to meeting as many people from the town and hearing more about the many community activities that make Wellingborough a unique place.”

Cllr Carr’s chosen charities are Northamptonshire Heritage Forum, which works to protect the historical artefacts of the county for the enjoyment of art, culture and heritage-loving members of the public, and Friends of Swanspool Gardens, which is dedicated to raising funds to support the maintenance and enhancement of Swanspool Gardens.

Wellingborough mayor Jon-Paul Carr and deputy mayor Viv Wilkinson

Cllr Carr, who represents the Rixon ward, replaces Cllr Valerie Anslow, who was in the role for the 2023-24 year, raising £1,744.04 for each of her chosen charities – the Twinkling Stars Appeal and All Hallows Church Clock Tower Fund.

