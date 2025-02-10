Officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit are warning the public about a group of rogue traders who have been attempting to scam vulnerable people in the county.

Last week, the team were called to an incident in Kettering whereby an elderly couple with vulnerabilities have had men at their door on numerous occasions since November posing as loft insulation and solar panel specialists.

The vehicle used in these incidents has also been seen in the Corby area and officers are concerned that there could be other victims out there who have not yet reported being approached by these rogue traders.

Fraud Protect Officer, PC Jo Barlow said: “We want to issue this warning to the public of Northamptonshire to warn them against these rogue traders and to encourage them to have a chat about these types of incidents with their elderly or vulnerable relatives.

“These individuals posing as solar panel and loft insulation specialists are not from genuine, reputable companies and their aim is to convince the vulnerable people whose doors they are knocking on that there is an issue with their house and that they are there to rectify it.

“They are often very pushy and will ask for card details or payments immediately in cash.

“Please do not hand over cash to cold callers at the door. Genuine callers will never push you to do anything and will be happy to come back later to give you time to research whether they are legitimate.

“We are seeing these rogue traders prey on vulnerable people such as the elderly and those with memory loss conditions and we want to do as much as we can to prevent them from succeeding.”

The national message is to ‘take five’ to stop fraud

Stop – take a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information.

Challenge – could it be fake? It’s ok to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

Protect – Contact your bank immediately if you think you’ve been scammed, either via online banking or by dialling 159 and when prompted asking for the fraud team of your bank. You should also report to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

People are being urged to remember most genuine companies will send a letter before they visit.

If you do open the door, put the chain on first – and always ask for ID, close the door and check it with the company before letting them into your home (but do not call the number given on the card, it may be fake). You may find the telephone number on one of your bills or the internet.

Genuine callers don’t mind checks, they want to keep you safe.