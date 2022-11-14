A parish church in the village of Rockingham was broken into last week.

St Leonard’s Church was targeted in a raid with two safes taken after criminals used a crowbar to force their way in.

A police spokesman said: “This happened sometime between 12.45am on November 8 and 11.30am on November 11.

A crowbar was used to gain entry and two safes were removed from the vestry

