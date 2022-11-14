Rockingham church broken into
Two safes were removed
By Callum Faulds
14th Nov 2022, 1:26pm
A parish church in the village of Rockingham was broken into last week.
St Leonard’s Church was targeted in a raid with two safes taken after criminals used a crowbar to force their way in.
A police spokesman said: “This happened sometime between 12.45am on November 8 and 11.30am on November 11.
“A crowbar was used to gain entry and two safes were removed from the vestry.
“Anyone with any information should contact us using reference number 22000660535.”