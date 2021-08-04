Robber at large after raid at Corby shop

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Corby convenience store this morning (Wednesday).

The incident took place at 7am at the Costcutter in Rockingham Road.

Cigarettes and money were robbed after threats were made by the man to the staff members.

file picture

Residents say that they saw three police cars, officers and police dogs on the corner of Rockingham Road at its junction with Stephenson Way this morning at around 8.30am.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "There was a robbery at the Costcutter store in Rockingham Road that happened at about 7am this morning.

"A man entered the store and threatened staff for money and cigarettes.