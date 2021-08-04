Robber at large after raid at Corby shop
The robbery took place this morning (Wednesday)
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Corby convenience store this morning (Wednesday).
The incident took place at 7am at the Costcutter in Rockingham Road.
Cigarettes and money were robbed after threats were made by the man to the staff members.
Residents say that they saw three police cars, officers and police dogs on the corner of Rockingham Road at its junction with Stephenson Way this morning at around 8.30am.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "There was a robbery at the Costcutter store in Rockingham Road that happened at about 7am this morning.
"A man entered the store and threatened staff for money and cigarettes.
"Enquiries are ongoing to find him and anyone with information should call Northants Police on 101."