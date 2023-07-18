A spinosaurus will be among the dinosaurs roaming the Corby plains this summer. Image: NationalWorld / Corby Town Shopping and Willow Place

Visitors to Corby Town centre are in for some Jurassic japes this summer as part of a season of dinosaur-themed activities

They include ‘real live’ dinosaurs, dinosaur mask-making, face-painting, knowledge trails and library activities.

The Entertainer store will also be offering a series of dinosaur-related activities and there’s also a couple of dinosaur VR experiences in local parks to enjoy.

Some of the dinosaurs that will be visiting the town centre this summer. Image: Corby Town Shopping and Willow Place

The main events take place on Saturday, July 29 and August 5 and 12, plus there’s loads of other things to do every day of the week during the summer.

And all the activities are free.

On Saturday, July 29, from 11am to 3pm, there will be life-size dinosaurs roaming the town centre, featuring a Brontosaurus, Spinosaurus, baby dinosaurs plus their knowledgeable handlers. From 10.30am – 2.30pm, children are invited to drop into Corby Library at The Cube for some fun dinosaur- themed colouring activities, puzzles and paper crafts.

On Saturday, August 5, from 11am to 3pm, there will be a drop-in dinosaur mask-making workshop on Corby Boardwalk in Market Walk.

Visitors to Corby had better watch out! Image: Corby Town Shopping and Willow Place

And on Saturday, August 12, from 11am to 3pm look out for dinosaur face-painting at the same location. All events are weather permitting.

Children and young people are also invited to join in a dinosaur knowledge trail around the town centre to learn lots of interesting facts about these giant beasts. Ten QR code panels in town centre shop windows can be scanned with a smartphone to take viewers directly to fascinating pages curated by the Natural History Museum.

Families can also download the free ‘Love Exploring’ app from the Apple app store or Google Play store and check out the dinosaur VR and quiz trails at West Glebe Park and East Carlton Countryside Park.

Look out, too, for the special dinosaur window displays and fun competitions, dino demos and activities to do in-store at The Entertainer store in Market Walk over the summer.

A full programme of events can be found on the shopping centre’s website.