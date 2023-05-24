Road in Corby closed for two hours after police respond to concern for welfare call

A road in Corby was closed for around two hours last night (Tuesday, May 23) after police received a concern for welfare call.

Alexandra Road was closed from about 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We received reports of concern for the welfare of a man who was on the roof of one of the buildings.

