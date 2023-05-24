Road in Corby closed for two hours after police respond to concern for welfare call
The road was closed from around 5.30pm to 7.30pm
By Callum Faulds
Published 24th May 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 10:50 BST
A road in Corby was closed for around two hours last night (Tuesday, May 23) after police received a concern for welfare call.
Alexandra Road was closed from about 5.30pm to 7.30pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We received reports of concern for the welfare of a man who was on the roof of one of the buildings.
“We deployed and the man was taken to a place of safety. The road re-opened about 7.30pm.”