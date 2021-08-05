Road closure planned as Kettering bus gateway work to start

Bus users will not be able to hop on at a Kettering town centre street next week when it is closed for roadworks.

Work is due to start at the junction of Newland Street with Silver Street to create a new traffic island and allow for the refurbishment of the pedestrian crossing, as well as new road markings and road resurfacing.

The whole of Newland Street has been scheduled to be closed from Monday, August 9, until Wednesday August 18, when improvements to the cycle contraflow lane will be made and the pedestrian crossing point will get new kerbing and tactile paving.

Newland Street Kettering

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use the area, but all bus services from all the stops in Newland Street will be suspended during the scheme with service users having to use Horsemarket instead.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Highways said: "For the safety of the workforce and members of the public these works will be completed under a road closure. The road closure will be in place 24/7 until works complete.

"We do understand road closures are inconvenient but works can only be completed safely and efficiently with them in place. We hope any inconvenience can be tolerated for the relatively short duration of the works.

"When programming works, we consider the impact on all road users and plan our works to minimise disruption."

A map showing the diversion (blue line) and closed road (red line)

Vehicle restrictions will also be highlighted and reinforced during the day and night closure.

Works will include:

- A new traffic island construction with illuminated signage

- A pedestrian crossing point refurbishment works (new kerbing, tactile paving and block paving reinstatements)

Resurfacing work will be carried out

- Minor drainage works

- Carriageway resurfacing

- New signage and road markings

Minor pedestrian diversions and footpath closures will be in place to complete certain items of work within footway areas.

The pedestrian crossing will be refurbished

Diversion routes will be clearly signed and barriers will be in place for public protection.