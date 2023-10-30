Road bike worth nearly £4,000 stolen from Wellingborough home by 'man with dark moustache'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



A specialised road bike valued at between £3,500 and £4,000 was stolen after a burglar went into the garage of a house in Abbots Way, Wellingborough.

The suspect, described as of an average build with a dark moustache and blue anorak, peddled off after taking the high-value white S-Works specialised road bike.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place between 1pm and 1.10pm on Friday, October 27.



The white S-Works road bike was stolen from a garage in Abbots Way Wellingborough

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a high-value white S-Works specialised road bike was stolen during a burglary in Abbots Way, Wellingborough.

“The white bicycle, valued between £3,500 and £4,000, was stolen after the offender entered the residential garage between 1pm and 1.10pm on Friday, October 27, before he cycled off towards Hill Street.

“The offender was a white man, of an average height and slim build. He had a dark moustache and was wearing a blue anorak type coat.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have been offered or seen the pictured bike for sale in unusual circumstances.”