Rituals reveals opening date for its new Rushden Lakes store

Beauty and well-being brand, Rituals, will be opening its new store at Rushden Lakes later this month.

Customers will be able to visit the new store when it opens its doors at the retail and leisure complex on August 29.

In celebration of this, Rituals will be hosting an opening event on Saturday, August 31.

Donna French, centre manager at Rushden Lakes, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Rituals to Rushden Lakes and it’s clear to see on social media that our visitors are very excited too.

Rituals is opening its new store at Rushden Lakes later this month

"We are confident Rituals will enhance and complement our selection of brands, offering our visitors even more options for relaxation and self-care.

"As Rushden Lakes continues to grow and evolve, the opening of Rituals will mark another step forward in our mission to provide an exceptional shopping and leisure destination.

"Visitors will be encouraged to visit the new store and experience the curated collection of home, body, and beauty products.”

Annemarie Forsyth, managing director, Rituals Cosmetics (UK & Ireland), said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new store at Rushden Lakes, marking an exciting milestone for our brand.

"We can’t wait to share our unique range of products with this vibrant community and offer the exceptional customer service that we’re known for.

"Our goal is to create a warm and inviting space where customers can explore and indulge in self-care, wellness essentials, and discover perfect gifts for their loved ones.”

To celebrate the opening, the Rituals store will be offering the following experiences and offers to customers on August 31:

● There will be an goody bag for the first 50 customers who make a purchase

● There is an exclusive offer on Rituals’ best-selling foaming shower gels, which can be purchased for £7.50 (RRP £9.90)

● Customers will be gifted a complimentary mini reed diffuser to enjoy, with a spend of £45 or more

Rituals has an expansive innovation portfolio in body care, home fragrances, natural skin care, men care and home wear.

Founded in Amsterdam in 2000, Rituals has since been established as a global industry expert in more than 43 countries present in vibrant cities such as London, Paris and Hong Kong with more than 1,300

stores, 3,900 shop-in-shops, and world's first Mind Oasis by the end of 2024.