Risk to life at Billing Aquadrome downgraded but flooded site remains closed as MAJOR incident continues

A major flooding incident in Northamptonshire looks set to enter a fourth day.

The ‘risk to life’ severe flood warning at Billing Aquadrome was lifted just after 3pm on Wednesday – around 36 hours on from when the sirens went off alerting 1,000 people to evacuate.

The site – along with neighbouring business parks – was instead downgraded to a flood warning meaning there is no longer an imminent risk to life.

Residents and holidaymakers should not return to the site until advised by the management. It is thought around 150 caravans have been significantly damaged by flood water.

Billing Aquadrome was submerged in water for the fourth time this year (pic Tomas Frohawk)

The Environment Agency said: “The severe flood warning for the Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks has been downgraded as there is no longer an imminent risk to life.

"The flood warning remains in force due to significant depths of floodwater still on the site. The situation remains hazardous.

"Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings. Please avoid contact with flood water. Our staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the emergency services and council.”

The town was hit was a deluge of rain from Storm Bert over the weekend – despite the Met Office not issuing any severe weather warnings.

On Sunday night homes flooded, cars abandoned, roads became impassable, schools closed on Monday and Northampton Railway Station filled with water leading to no trains for at least four days.

A major incident was declared on Monday afternoon with authorities saying the November floods have been worse than the famous 1998 ones which devastated the town.

With more rain overnight on Tuesday, the multi-agencies who have worked tirelessly throughout the week declared on Wednesday afternoon that the incident was still being treated as major.

The Fire Service is reminding people to consider the hidden dangers of flood water, and not to attempt to enter it either on foot or in a vehicle.

The Environment Agency is continuing to monitor the situation with drones carrying out aerial surveys of the River Nene as the peak moves through the catchment as well as creating capacity in the Northampton Washlands by carefully releasing flood water, helping to mitigate the risk of flooding to communities and businesses.

Road closures remain in place across the county with continued disruption to public transport. All trains from Northampton station remain cancelled today with Network Rail working hard to reinstate service.

Superintendent Steve Freeman, who is heading the response to the flooding through the Local Resilience Forum (LRF) said: “Just like the majority of people across the county, I welcome the news that we are expecting drier weather over the next few days, however our LRF response to this major incident continues at pace and we continue to work hard to respond to the flooding.

“Although the severe weather warning has been removed from Billing Aquadrome, there is a still a lot of water in the area and residents should not return until this water dries up, hopefully towards the end of the week, although the situation is constantly being monitored.

“Whilst I don’t underestimate the impact it is having on people who have been forced to evacuate their accommodation, this has been done with people’s safety in mind and I’d like to thank everyone there for their cooperation.

“I’d also like to again thank the wider community in Northamptonshire for their patience during this time. We are working hard as a partnership to respond to this situation and we hope to be able to move into the recovery phase of our response very soon.

“Anyone with any concerns is encouraged to contact the relevant LRF agency who will be happy to help.”

Nine flood warnings and 11 flood alerts remain in force in and around the town.