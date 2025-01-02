Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barrier repairs on a stretch of the A43 near Kettering have been delayed after another crash caused further damage to central reservation high-tension cables.

Repairs were due to take place on the A14 – A43 link road at the end of November 2024, but the maintenance crew discovered further damage had taken place and needed more parts.

But the current 50 mph and 40mph speed restrictions on the carriageways, between Rockingham Road and Junction 7 of the A14, have been causing disruption for learner drivers and driving instructors including one roadside altercation.

Driving instructor Fiona Clarke, owner of Driving With Fiona, and the national deputy secretary for the Approved Driving Instructors National Joint Council, uses the road several times a day with pupils, has once again voiced safety concerns for learner drivers keeping to the speed limit.

A43 at Kettering between Rockingham Road and Junction 7 of the A14 Rothwell Road/National World

She said: “Everyday, my colleagues and I are taking our students onto this road, and risking our lives and those of others whilst the barrier remains unrepaired.

“We have been waiting since July 2024 and yet when a barrier further along the A43 was broken in a crash two weeks ago, it was repaired within 36 hours.

“The situation is dangerous, and virtually all other road users are blatantly ignoring the road signs showing the speed limits.”

One driving instructor and their pupil, who were confronted by a lorry driver, said: “My learner was following the temporary signs doing 50mph when a car transporter caught us up behind.

"We then entered the 40mph where we slowed down to 46mph. (The) transporter was right on our back bumper flashing their headlights. As we got to the national speed limit we accelerated off to the traffic lights. Whilst waiting on the red the driver got out his cab, knocked on the window and proceeded to tell us how dangerous we were.

“When I pointed out the temporary signs, his argument was that they're ‘not enforceable’. I then mentioned that exiting a vehicle on a live dual carriageway was dangerous.”

A spokesman for North Northants Council (NNC) said: “Repair work was initially planned for the end of November. However, whilst on site, further damage to the barrier was identified and as a result works were deferred. This further damage was a result of another road traffic collision involving five cars that had occurred an hour before the crew was due to attend site.

“A second visit the week before Christmas completed some of the repairs, but an issue with material supplies meant the work could not be fully completed. The final piece of work has now been planned for early January.”

Repairs are now expected to take place at the beginning of January with the current speed limit signage until they are completed. NNC has reassured road users signs on the road are ‘regularly checked’. So far in 2024 repairs to the damaged wire rope safety fence and posts have cost £18,587.18 with an estimated further £9,177.38 to be spent on the latest fix – a total of £27,764.56.

Speed restrictions are as follows:

- A43 northbound (heading from A14 to Rockingham Road roundabout) temporary 50mph speed restriction to reduce speed limit from 70mph. A further speed restriction in place to reduce to 40mph before incomplete barrier with national speed limit signs erected after the incomplete barrier.

- A43 southbound (heading from Rockingham Road roundabout to A14) has a temporary 40mph speed restriction in place with a national speed limit signs erected after the incomplete barrier.