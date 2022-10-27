News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Rishi Sunak: Wellingborough Hindu temple attendees have their say history-making PM appointment

The former chancellor is the UK’s first Hindu Prime Minister

By William Carter
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Amidst this year’s Diwali celebrations, the news broke that Rishi Sunak would become the new leader of the Conservative Party and begin his tenure as Prime Minister after Liz Truss’ tumultuous time in office.

With it comes the first Hindu Prime Minister in British history.

And the appointment is a proud moment for many British Asians, including those who live in Wellingborough.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre) during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons this week. Columnist Susan Morrison is not getting too attached to the UK's new leader - for now, at least. PIC: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

Most Popular

Raksha Patel, a volunteer at the BAPS Hindu temple in Wellingborough’s Mill Street, said: “It’s historic for the British Asian community of all backgrounds.”

Also attending the celebrations was Yogesh Patel who said: “He’s done so much through the pandemic to bring stability.”

The appointment of the first Hindu Prime Minister highlights the nation’s significant social and cultural progress. Raksha said that they have ‘no major concern’ about how the British public will respond to the Prime Minister’s faith.

Prime MinisterRishi SunakConservative PartyLiz Truss