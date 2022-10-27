Rishi Sunak: Wellingborough Hindu temple attendees have their say history-making PM appointment
The former chancellor is the UK’s first Hindu Prime Minister
Amidst this year’s Diwali celebrations, the news broke that Rishi Sunak would become the new leader of the Conservative Party and begin his tenure as Prime Minister after Liz Truss’ tumultuous time in office.
With it comes the first Hindu Prime Minister in British history.
And the appointment is a proud moment for many British Asians, including those who live in Wellingborough.
Raksha Patel, a volunteer at the BAPS Hindu temple in Wellingborough’s Mill Street, said: “It’s historic for the British Asian community of all backgrounds.”
Also attending the celebrations was Yogesh Patel who said: “He’s done so much through the pandemic to bring stability.”
The appointment of the first Hindu Prime Minister highlights the nation’s significant social and cultural progress. Raksha said that they have ‘no major concern’ about how the British public will respond to the Prime Minister’s faith.