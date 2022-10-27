Amidst this year’s Diwali celebrations, the news broke that Rishi Sunak would become the new leader of the Conservative Party and begin his tenure as Prime Minister after Liz Truss’ tumultuous time in office.

With it comes the first Hindu Prime Minister in British history.

And the appointment is a proud moment for many British Asians, including those who live in Wellingborough.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre) during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons this week. Columnist Susan Morrison is not getting too attached to the UK's new leader - for now, at least. PIC: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

Raksha Patel, a volunteer at the BAPS Hindu temple in Wellingborough’s Mill Street, said: “It’s historic for the British Asian community of all backgrounds.”

Also attending the celebrations was Yogesh Patel who said: “He’s done so much through the pandemic to bring stability.”