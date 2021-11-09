Ringstead Norwich canary wins top bird prize for breeder Keith

A Ringstead canary breeder is flying high after winning the Crufts equivalent of the bird world with one of his female birds - an unflighted clear buff Norwich hen.

Keith Ferry did the double at the National Council for Aviculture, in conjunction with the Parrot Society (PS) National Exhibition, scooping the top titles for both best canary and best bird in show with his orange canary.

It’s the second time one of Keith's birds has swept the board, previously triumphing in 1986, with his six-month-old bird taking Best in Section, Best Norwich Canary, Best Canary and finally Best Exhibit.

Keith with his winning bird

The bird, that has no name, was chosen unanimously by a panel of seven judges, giving him a 12-point lead over his competitors.

He said: "I was very chuffed. It's a hobby. It's a pleasure to pair two birds up in the expectation of breeding a better bird than the mum and dad. You work your 'line' up.

"I can tell from the moment that the bird jumps up out of the nest whether it's going to be a good one or not."

The winning bird that was born in April is the closest to the portrait commissioned by and agreed to by the UK's canary clubs. The members then try to breed a bird to have the features as depicted in the artist's impression. The current 'model' has been around for 21 years with Mr Ferry's entry being the closest to the ideal.

The winning hen

His bird won the overall prize with birds on show ranging from tiny hummingbirds through to large Macaws.

Mr Ferry, 72, has travelled the world as a judge at international bird show including trips to South Africa, Turkey, mainland Europe and the USA but he says that the best canaries are bred in Britain and his reputation and experience is being passed on through appearances on YouTube.

His birds - Norfolk and Fife Canaries - live the life of luxury in a bespoke room complete with training cages for shows and piped music to keep the birds company.

Surprisingly Norfolk Canaries are orange and not yelllow due to a food supplement Caraphyll Red that colours the feathers naturally.

The ideal Norwich Canary

He said: "The world looks to us. The UK is known for pedigree and stockmanship. I have followers from different parts of the world who put nice remarks.

"I want to share my experience and to keep the hobby thriving. There used to be a canary show on every weekend in Northamptonshire now there's just one left and one club."

It is the first time a Norwich canary has won best bird in show since the award was introduced at the National Exhibition by the National Council for Aviculture, in conjunction with the Parrot Society (PS), in 2016.

As well as being the champion of champions Mr Ferry also took second and third best Norwich with two cock birds.

Some of Keith's canaries - he breeds up to 160 each year

He added: "To anyone who would like to take up the hobby I would say to start with Fife Canaries, they are much easier, join a club and build up from there."