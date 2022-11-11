Ringstead Church of England Primary School is being creative by learning its times tables by wearing fancy dress inspired by rock stars.

On November 4, the school launched its new initiative to teach students the dizzying world of multiplication, which continues to be a substantial learning curve for pupils everywhere. Last year it became even tougher, though, as the 2021/22 academic year ushered in a statutory multiplication tables check (MTC) for all students ages 8 and 9. Children across the country are required to take this test annually in June.

Mr McKenzie the school's Maths leader said: "As a school we recognise how important times tables are and want to make sure we give our children the best possible chance at learning them whilst still loving Maths."

Ringstead Church of England Primary school recently purchased an online learning aid to help students to learn times tables, inspiring independent learning at home and head-to-head ‘rockstar battles’ to get a better grasp of times tables.

The children now have their own log-in to access the resources, meaning times tables will be easier than ever.

More time to practice power chords and shredding guitar solo’s.

Ringstead Church of England Primary School launches Times Tables Rock Stars with funky fancy dress

