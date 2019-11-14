Rickshaw Challenge makes its way through Northants despite bad weather

The Rickshaw Challenge pictured pedalling through Great Oakley earlier today. Despite the terrible weather, the team rider was all smiles!

The Rickshaw is being cycled by a team of six youngsters who have all been helped by Children in Need and is being accompanied by Matt Baker.

The route has taken them past Rockingham Castle, through Corby and Geddington and the team have just passed through Weekley.

The team are battling the elements today as heavy rain continues to fall over the county.

You can track their progress on a live link here.The Rickshaw is travelling to Barton Seagrave, Burton Latimer and then on to Finedon, Irthlingborough, Higham Ferrers and Rushden next.