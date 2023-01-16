Ribbon cut on Kettering bench in memory of leading councillor Mick Scrimshaw

Family and friends gathered to unveil a memorial bench in tribute to Kettering politician Mick Scrimshaw, who died last July aged 59 after a battle with cancer.

Mr Scrimshaw’s widow Shona and daughters Abbey and Jess were joined by the mayor of Kettering Cllr Keli Watts, a close family friend, to cut the ceremonial ribbon.

The crowdfunded seat known as ‘Mick’s Bench’ is located in the Manor House Gardens close to the library, art gallery and museum.

Kettering, bench dedicated to former councillor Mick Scrimshaw - official opening by Mayor of Kettering Keli Watts and Shona Scrimshaw - Mick's widow - and children Abbey and Jess were joined by friends and colleagues

After welcoming friends, family and colleagues, Cllr Watts said: “It’s a massive honour to be asked to be part of this ceremony. Mick was positive to the last moment of his life on earth. His positivity is part of his legacy. This is a particularly poignant moment – he led us, he counselled us, he gave us firm leadership.”

After cutting the ribbon Mrs Scrimshaw said: “For as long as I can remember Mick always wanted a bench – as a family if we were out walking and came across a memorialised bench we would sit on it, say the person's name, say a thank you for providing us with somewhere to rest and then have a think about who we thought they were.

“There are a number of people I need to thank – Kevin and Lesley Thurland, Liam Faulkner and Keli Watts – and to everyone that kindly donated to the Go Fund Me page, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“Mick had a number of passions. He loved to read. Our house is full of books and the library is right here – particularly poignant as our youngest daughter, Jessica, works in the library and sees the bench every day on her way to work.

Kettering, bench dedicated to former councillor Mick Scrimshaw by Mayor of Kettering Keli Watts and Shona Scrimshaw - Mick's widow - and children Abbey and Jess, Sunday, January 15 2023

"Mick loved going to museums – and the Manor House Museum is in front of us. Mick was passionate about his politics – he was proud to be a Labour councillor and serve the people of Kettering and the council buildings are just over there.

"Mick loved beautiful buildings. He would often drag me around a church on our trips out because he was always fascinated by the architecture and if you sit on the bench, you have a lovely view of the parish church.

“It is a perfect spot to sit and ponder and I have come here several times since it was installed and thought "what would Mick do?" and I hope that after today, some of you will do the same.”

Mr Scrimshaw led the opposition Labour group on Kettering Borough Council, where he represented the William Knibb ward, and also previously represented Northall on Northamptonshire County Council. He stood to be Kettering’s MP in the 2017 general election where he increased Labour’s vote share by 11.3 per cent as he came second to Conservative Philip Hollobone.

Mick's Bench is in the Manor House Gardens

Abbey Scrimshaw added: “To have this bench as a physical and lasting sign of dad's legacy means the world. I look forward to the day when I can bring my children here, sit on dad's bench and tell them what a great man their grandad was. I hope they will feel the same pride that I do.”