Ribbon cut at new Higham Ferrers property agent which hopes to find long-term success in the town

A venture bringing together a property management company with a worktop specialist has opened its new Higham Ferrers premises.

Aphex Properties in collaboration with Mo’s Stonex opened in Wharf Road on Friday, April 12, which hopes to bring something new to the town.

The venture is the brainchild of Allon Hill and Mo Altay, who hope that their age difference and experience in the field will prove to be the recipe for long-term success.

Deputy mayor of Higham Ferrers Cllr Vijay Paul cut the ribbon at a ceremony on Friday, April 12

Aphex Properties are an independent, commercial and residential property agent, primarily handling properties in London and the home counties. The decision to open in Higham Ferrers came thanks to Allon Hill’s desire to stay local.

The owner said: “I wanted to stay local, and Mo wanted another branch for Mo’s Stonex outside of Watford. It’s very rare that a property comes on the market in Higham Ferrers like this one, so as soon as it did we discussed it because I’m all for keeping it local.

"We have our own supply chain, we’re ready to go, we’re already doing work before the doors open.

"Luckily Mo and I are very similar, which is why we could just see it was going to work, we’re both very driven, despite our age difference.”

Mo's Stonex has a branch at the new Wharf Road premises

When the new owners began renovating the premises in January, they insist it was ‘a shell’, and now just a single wall separates the completed Aphex Properties’ office and Mo’s Stonex’s new showroom.

Deputy mayor of Higham Ferrers, Cllr Vijay Paul, was on hand to cut the ribbon, officially opening the new business.