Rhys delighted as Kettering goals campaign finally pays off

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The type of goals which will be installed and, inset, Rhys Alford

A Kettering man’s bid to install new football goals so kids can keep out of trouble and have a kickabout instead has finally paid off.

Rhys Alford launched a fundraising campaign in September, smashing his £1,000 target within 24 hours after a huge community response.

He wanted to put new goalposts on the artificial surface on the Kettering Leisure Village estate, where he grew up, but said North Northamptonshire Council told him it could be an own goal because the facility’s shocking condition meant he may be liable for injuries.

The money sat in his account while council officers decided how it could be spent elsewhere – and Rhys says they’ve now told him it will be used to buy new metal goal frames for the area next to the Thurston Drive play park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DJ said: "It’s massive – they’re not going where we wanted but they’re still going somewhere where the local kids can have a kickabout.

“It will make it into a proper little pitch.”

Rhys spent countless hours playing football on the estate’s artificial pitch growing up, making friends, keeping active and staying away from the wrong path.

He said trouble was rarely a problem there but that children now have far fewer alternatives, making it easier for them to fall in with the crowd.

The news goals are set to be installed soon – and Rhys was delighted that his fundraising has finally paid off.

He said: "Hopefully it will encourage kids to come out and play football rather than taking the wrong path.