Revised plans could see former Rushden pub turned into housing and office space

Fresh plans to turn a former pub into office and residential units have been submitted.

Barker Homes Ltd is applying for change of use/conversion for the former Wheatsheaf pub in High Street South, Rushden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant wants to change it for office use as well as part-conversion to three one-bed residential units and erection of three one-bed two-storey dwellings with associated parking and amenity space.

The former Wheatsheaf pub in High Street South, Rushden

The property is currently vacant and has been boarded up for security reasons.

Planning documents say: "This is an appropriate use of this disused building and underutilised land.

"The new build dwellings would reflect the former pattern of development on this land and other similar historic developments in the town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details from an historic environment assessment say the Wheatsheaf Inn is a former public house dating back to 1888 and is a rebuild of an earlier inn that occupied the site from at least the 18th century.

It also says: “The Wheatsheaf is an important building within the conservation area, dating to 1888 and being illustrative of the former agricultural village and later prosperity relating to the town’s industrial development.

"The Wheatsheaf building, and outbuildings to the rear, would, externally, be largely unchanged and their positive contribution to the character and appearance of the conservation area would be preserved.

"The proposed refurbishment would retain the former public house and maintain its contribution to the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement included in the application says: “In conclusion, the proposed scheme provides a higher quality design and a satisfactory mix of residential units and more flexible useable commercial office space for use by a growing local company.

"The proposal is not harmful to the amenity of the area of adjoining or future occupiers.

"The majority of the scheme has been considered acceptable in the previous planning appeal decision.

"The current scheme has addressed the servicing issue raised by the Inspector and given the lawful fallback position for the same vehicle movements and the current proposal regarding refuse/waste the reason for dismissing the last appeal has been addressed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad