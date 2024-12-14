One of my favourite memories is queuing up outside the Charter Theatre in Preston with my siblings, cousins and my grandparents to see the pantomime the weekend before Christmas.

In what has been one of my worst (among many) parenting fails my own children have never seen a pantomime and, I discovered, didn’t even really understand what one was before this week.

I did limply attempt to explain the concept to them in advance but I was met with blank faces as I tried to get across the idea of a woman dressed as a small boy, a man dressed as a caricature of a woman, children being brought up on the stage, and the audience repeatedly screaming ‘he’s behind you’ while a baddie chased our hero around.

In the end I thought it best to just let them see for themselves.

Jack and the Beanstalk at The Core Corby is on for the rest of December. Image: Little Wolf Entertainment

I’ve been to most of the Christmas productions at the Core over the years and they’ve always been a real treat. But for the past couple of years, Little Wolf Entertainment have been tasked with putting on a professional panto, and what a success it’s been.

This year’s offering, Jack and the Beanstalk, is a return to the formula that just can’t fail.

Dame Trott and her family have been selling ice cream at the annual fair for as long as anyone can remember. But when the ginormous giant puts the rent up, the family are forced to sell their beloved cow Pat for just a handful of beans...

The show was a total joy from start to finish. Coronation Street and Horrible Histories actor Morgan Philpott brought the house down as the brilliant dame Helga Skelter Trott.

There was singing, dancing, audience participation in spades and it wouldn’t be a panto without a few pot-shots fired at our neighbours in Kettering and a Scottish civic leader called Mayore Naise.

And a special mention for the young cast of local children who did a wonderful job on stage.

It’s great to be able to go to a proper panto without travelling into a big city.

There’s really no need to travel to bigger theatres elsewhere (with a steeper ticket price) when there’s such a tremendous show on for the entire Christmas period right here in our little town.

My boys, aged 7, 9, and 12 absolutely loved it and my 14 year old even said it was ‘pretty good’ which, in teen-speak makes it better than Wicked in the West End.

We are so lucky to have such a beautiful theatre right here in Corby, and one that has thrived despite many in much larger towns closing.

Core director Joe Flavin and his team put on an incredible programme every season and they are only able to do it because of the huge support from local people for The Core.

Jack and the Beanstalk runs until Sunday, December 29. The start-times are family-friendly are there are several cheaper performances available.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office on 01536 470470 or online by clicking here.

Jack and the Beanstalk is proudly sponsored by Tollers Solicitors.