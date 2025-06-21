Review - Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at The Core, Corby

The kids at Weldon Theatre School have done it again

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On one of the hottest evenings of the year, a brilliant cast put on yet another wonderful opening show last night (Friday, June 20) without missing a beat.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie deals with the true story of a 16-year-old boy whose careers advisor tells him to become a forklift truck driver – but he has something rather different in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wants to become a drag queen. The teen version of the show charts Jamie’s journey and those of his loved-ones as they grow used to his unusual approach to life.

Jamie New (Alfie Pringle) and Margarget New (Tilly Stephen-Smith) are two of the standout stars of Everybody's Talking About Jamie at The Core, Corby. Image: WATS

You’d expect a young cast to find it tricky to deal with some themes that might be uncomfortable for them, but Alfie Pringle as Jamie New brought everyone along with them. This boy is a joy. He brought a brilliant maturity to the role and is nothing less than a total pro. His parents, both on and off stage, must be bursting with pride.

His sidekick, Pritti, played by the authentically-undersated Ellie Hollenbeck, had an absolutely flawless Sheffield accent. I say that as a girl who lived in Yorkshire for most of my 20s. Their touching relationship was one of the best bits about the whole show.

Margaret New, Jamie’s mum, was played by Tilly Stephen-Smith, and what a voice she has. She filled the entire theatre during her solo, He’s My Boy, and I’m pretty sure I saw the man in front of me wiping a tear from his eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supported by slick supporting performances from Rupert O’Brien (Loco Chanelle), Paige Larner (Ray) and Jessica Henderson (Miss Hedge) and comic interludes from a merry band of drag queens and Jamie’s school friends, this was an evening of real emotion.

It’s a mystery how director Megan Jones, along with Maxine and Abbie Mclellan put on such flawless shows with such regularity.

The live band helped bring the entire show together.

I took along my 12-year-old and the themes were suitable for his viewing (there is the odd swear word and a bit of innuendo) but some of the language and scenes may not be appropriate for very young children.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is on tonight (Saturday) and tomorrow evening at 7pm, with a matinee at 2.30pm tomorrow. You can buy tickets here.