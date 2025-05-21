Revealed: Top 10 neighbourhoods in Northamptonshire with the highest increase in property prices

A new report ranks neighbourhoods in Northamptonshire based on how much house prices have increased over the past year.

Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance put together the House Price Change Report, which looks at how much median house prices went up in Northamptonshire between September 2023 and September 2024.

They used data from the Office for National Statistics to compare median house prices in different areas of Northamptonshire for those two dates. Then they worked out which areas had the biggest increases.

Some places saw property prices increase by as much as 26.7%.

Top 10 neighbourhoods in Northamptonshire with the highest increase in property prices

Wootton & Collingtree (Northampton) saw property prices rise from £389,995 to £409,995 — an increase of 5.1%.

Silverstone, Syresham & Helmdon (South Northamptonshire) went up from £445,000 to £470,000 — a 5.6% rise.