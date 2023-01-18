REVEALED: Corby's favourite takeaways as well as when and where they order from, according to Deliveroo
American and chinese food top the list
Deliveroo is celebrating its second birthday in Corby and has revealed exactly what the town’s favourite takeaways are.
New data from Deliveroo reveals that 8pm on Friday is the most popular time for Corby people to order Deliveroo.
Further data has shown locals love American food the most, followed by Chinese.
The most popular dishes are:
- Bacon double cheese XL meal from Burger King
- Boneless Banquet from KFC
- four item deal (any four bakes) from Butterwick Bakery & Coffee Shop
- Sweet and sour chicken balls from Golden Chois
- four-pint British semi-skimmed milk from Morrisons
Since its launch in the town two years ago, more than 45 restaurants have signed up to the platform.
Deliveroo has created work for more than 90 people, with the majority of these being the Deliveroo riders who deliver the food which is cooked fresh to order and delivered to your door within 30 minutes.
Deliveroo supports local businesses in Corby, with 60 per cent of its restaurant partners being local independent restaurants, creating new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent.
Ben Lacy, regional director for the UK North, said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Corby over the past two years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have the opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”
Customers can schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between noon and 11pm, and from noon on the weekends.