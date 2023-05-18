Revamp for Raunds garden as part of ITV's Love Your Garden series with Alan Titchmarsh

A Raunds garden was given a complete overhaul with the help of Alan Titchmarsh and his team of gardening experts.

This week’s episode of Love Your Garden was filmed in Raunds at the home of Rebecca and her two children.

Alan and the team were tasked with transforming the outside space for firefighter Rebecca, whose small garden needs to accommodate her gym equipment, a vegetable patch and provide somewhere for the kids to play.

Rebecca and her children with Alan Titchmarsh and the Love Your Garden team

The programme saw Alan surprise Rebecca while she was working at Raunds Fire Station and heard from several of her colleagues.

Among those was Fiona Pearce, communications officer for the fire service, who said: “She never expects anything in return.

"I think having her garden done will be a huge surprise to her and it just shows how much we love her.”

Gardening guru Alan was joined by Katie Rushworth and David Domoney, who set to work on turning the small Raunds garden into somewhere where Rebecca can exercise as well as relax and spend time outside with her young children.

Rebecca, who won gold in powerlifting at the World Firefighters Games in Portugal in 2022, admitted that while she enjoys gardening, she just doesn’t have the time to do it.

Alan’s design for the new garden saw him divide it into separate areas by using planting and screening, including a space to dine al fresco and raised beds for growing vegetables.

The team also found room for a shed to house Rebecca’s giant tyre which she uses to train with.

Once the team had worked their green-fingered magic on the garden which Alan had described as a ‘blank, bland space,’ the big reveal saw Rebecca delighted with the result.

On seeing it for the first time, she said: “Oh wow, it’s beautiful...I love it.”

And she added: “It’s like I’ve walked into someone else’s garden!

"Thank you so much.”

Rebecca’s children and her colleagues then joined her to see the new garden in all its glory.

Tuesday’s episode finished with Rebecca and the children tending to the vegetables before leaving a sweet message for Alan and the team, thanking them for their new garden