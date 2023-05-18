News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63

Revamp for Raunds garden as part of ITV's Love Your Garden series with Alan Titchmarsh

“It’s like I’ve walked into someone else’s garden!”

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 18th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

A Raunds garden was given a complete overhaul with the help of Alan Titchmarsh and his team of gardening experts.

This week’s episode of Love Your Garden was filmed in Raunds at the home of Rebecca and her two children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alan and the team were tasked with transforming the outside space for firefighter Rebecca, whose small garden needs to accommodate her gym equipment, a vegetable patch and provide somewhere for the kids to play.

Rebecca and her children with Alan Titchmarsh and the Love Your Garden teamRebecca and her children with Alan Titchmarsh and the Love Your Garden team
Rebecca and her children with Alan Titchmarsh and the Love Your Garden team
Most Popular

The programme saw Alan surprise Rebecca while she was working at Raunds Fire Station and heard from several of her colleagues.

Among those was Fiona Pearce, communications officer for the fire service, who said: “She never expects anything in return.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I think having her garden done will be a huge surprise to her and it just shows how much we love her.”

Gardening guru Alan was joined by Katie Rushworth and David Domoney, who set to work on turning the small Raunds garden into somewhere where Rebecca can exercise as well as relax and spend time outside with her young children.

Rebecca, who won gold in powerlifting at the World Firefighters Games in Portugal in 2022, admitted that while she enjoys gardening, she just doesn’t have the time to do it.

Alan’s design for the new garden saw him divide it into separate areas by using planting and screening, including a space to dine al fresco and raised beds for growing vegetables.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team also found room for a shed to house Rebecca’s giant tyre which she uses to train with.

Once the team had worked their green-fingered magic on the garden which Alan had described as a ‘blank, bland space,’ the big reveal saw Rebecca delighted with the result.

On seeing it for the first time, she said: “Oh wow, it’s beautiful...I love it.”

And she added: “It’s like I’ve walked into someone else’s garden!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Thank you so much.”

Rebecca’s children and her colleagues then joined her to see the new garden in all its glory.

Tuesday’s episode finished with Rebecca and the children tending to the vegetables before leaving a sweet message for Alan and the team, thanking them for their new garden

This week’s episode can be watched again on ITVX.

Related topics:ITVPortugalITVX