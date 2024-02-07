Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Retrospective plans have been submitted to turn a now-closed hotel in Wellingborough’s Midland Road into flats.

Of the nine new residential flats, eight consist of two bedrooms, and one consists of one bedroom, though one document notes that four of the apartments will have one bedroom and a study.

High View Hotel on the corner of Midland Road and Chester Road has been subject to a first floor extension, built up off an existing single storey flat roof addition to the rear of the building.