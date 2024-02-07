Retrospective plans submitted to turn Wellingborough hotel into nine new flats
The proposal outlines eight two-bedroom flats and one with one-bedroom
Retrospective plans have been submitted to turn a now-closed hotel in Wellingborough’s Midland Road into flats.
Of the nine new residential flats, eight consist of two bedrooms, and one consists of one bedroom, though one document notes that four of the apartments will have one bedroom and a study.
High View Hotel on the corner of Midland Road and Chester Road has been subject to a first floor extension, built up off an existing single storey flat roof addition to the rear of the building.
More information about the plans can be found by searching NW/23/00538/FUL on the North Northants Council planning portal here.