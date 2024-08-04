Retro supporter picture special of FA Cup runs by Corby, Kettering and Rushden & Diamonds football clubs

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 4th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2024, 09:31 BST
The 2024-25 Emirates FA Cup began yesterday, with over 200 Extra Preliminary Round ties across the country this weekend, hoping they stay in the competition and lift the iconic trophy.

It might be the height of summer with people enjoying the Olympics but for officials, players, volunteers and fans of non-league clubs the road to Wembley starts here.

Today we look back at some North Northants’ biggest matches involving Rushden and Diamonds, Kettering Town and Corby Town football clubs – as they battled to make history in the world-famous contest.

Sit back and relive the magic of the cup.

. Photo: Alison Bagley

Kettering, Kettering Town Fc Poppies Vs Fulham FA Cup, Fans in happy mood Saturday 24th January 2009

Kettering, Kettering Town Fc Poppies Vs Fulham FA Cup, Fans in happy mood Saturday 24th January 2009 Photo: Alison Bagley

Bristol v Corby FA Cup 1st round: Corby police officer PC Kevin McDonald, joins fans. 12/11/11

Bristol v Corby FA Cup 1st round: Corby police officer PC Kevin McDonald, joins fans. 12/11/11 Photo: Kit Mallin

Bristol v Corby FA Cup 1st round: Shona Robertson, seven and her sister Cerys, eight. 12/11/11

Bristol v Corby FA Cup 1st round: Shona Robertson, seven and her sister Cerys, eight. 12/11/11 Photo: Kit Mallin

