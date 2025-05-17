It’s one of football’s most prestigious prizes, with the knock-out format meaning there’s pressure in every step on the way to the final. Plenty of local tournaments adopt a similar structure, and have done for years, with teams up and down the county, in a range of age groups, celebrating their ascent to the top spot, and with it cup glory.
With the FA Cup set to take place this weekend, we saw no better opportunity to take a trip down memory lane and share some old pictures from cup games in Northamptonshire.
If you recognise anyone in the photos, or have some you’d like to share, email us at [email protected].
1. Retro pictures of Northamptonshire cup games
RETRO SPECIAL - Cup fever in Northamptonshire as we take a look back at football photos ahead of the FA Cup Final Photo: Doug Easton
