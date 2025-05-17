RETRO SPECIAL - Cup fever in Northamptonshire as we take a look back at football photos ahead of the FA Cup Final

By William Carter
Published 17th May 2025, 06:00 BST
The FA Cup Final takes place this weekend, with Crystal Palace set to face off against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

It’s one of football’s most prestigious prizes, with the knock-out format meaning there’s pressure in every step on the way to the final. Plenty of local tournaments adopt a similar structure, and have done for years, with teams up and down the county, in a range of age groups, celebrating their ascent to the top spot, and with it cup glory.

With the FA Cup set to take place this weekend, we saw no better opportunity to take a trip down memory lane and share some old pictures from cup games in Northamptonshire.

If you recognise anyone in the photos, or have some you’d like to share, email us at [email protected].

1. Retro pictures of Northamptonshire cup games

2. Retro pictures of Northamptonshire cup games

3. Retro pictures of Northamptonshire cup games

4. Retro pictures of Northamptonshire cup games

