Retro special - 41 photos of Corby, Kettering, Rothwell, Wellingborough and Rushden charity events from the 1970s and 1980s

From bed pushes to wheelbarrow races, you did it!
By Alison Bagley
Published 18th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

This week we’re looking back at charity events and fundraisers from the 1970s and 1980s.

From sponsored walks to fancy dress races, national events like Red Nose Day and Run the World to raising money for our local hospital.

Judging by the archive photos, the people of Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough have enjoyed their charity work.

See if you are in any of the pictures or maybe a family member or school friends appear.

CHARITY FOOTBALL AT POPPIES 1985

1. Looking back at charity events from 1970s and 1980s:ET charity retro special

CHARITY FOOTBALL AT POPPIES 1985 Photo: Northants Telegraph

1983 BRITISH TELECOM SPONSORED CYCLE KETTERING

2. Looking back at charity events from 1970s and 1980s:ET charity retro special

1983 BRITISH TELECOM SPONSORED CYCLE KETTERING Photo: Northants Telegraph

1988 RISING SUN MONEY FOR KGH

3. Looking back at charity events from 1970s and 1980s:ET charity retro special

1988 RISING SUN MONEY FOR KGH Photo: Northants Telegraph

CORDWAINER KETTERING PRESENTATION TO SCBU KGH AUGUST 1986

4. Looking back at charity events from 1970s and 1980s:ET charity retro special

CORDWAINER KETTERING PRESENTATION TO SCBU KGH AUGUST 1986 Photo: Northants Telegraph

