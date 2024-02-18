This week we’re looking back at charity events and fundraisers from the 1970s and 1980s.

From sponsored walks to fancy dress races, national events like Red Nose Day and Run the World to raising money for our local hospital.

Judging by the archive photos, the people of Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough have enjoyed their charity work.

See if you are in any of the pictures or maybe a family member or school friends appear.

CHARITY FOOTBALL AT POPPIES 1985

1983 BRITISH TELECOM SPONSORED CYCLE KETTERING

1988 RISING SUN MONEY FOR KGH

CORDWAINER KETTERING PRESENTATION TO SCBU KGH AUGUST 1986