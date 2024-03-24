Retro special - 36 archive photos of Corby, Kettering and Rushden & Diamonds fans celebrating down the decades

Supporting your hometown club can sometimes bring more pain than pleasure as Steelmen, Poppies and Diamonds fans know too well.

But when the highs come, they are to be relished and remembered – cherished memories that see you through the bleak and miserable seasons.

So let’s look back at some magical moments for Corby Town, Kettering Town and (AFC) Rushden & Diamonds football clubs.

See if you remember these highlights of days, people and places from the past and relive those best of times.

1 . Looking back at Corby, Kettering and Rushden and Diamonds celebrations down the decades Kettering Town fans celebrate the 1-1 draw at the Poppies ground in their first league match with rivals Rushden and Diamonds August 2008 Photo: Doug Easton Photo Sales

2 . Looking back at Corby, Kettering and Rushden and Diamonds celebrations down the decades Bristol v Corby FA Cup 1st round: Fans celebrate Corby goal. 2001 Photo: Kit Mallin Photo Sales

3 . Looking back at Corby, Kettering and Rushden and Diamonds celebrations down the decades Kettering Poppies fans celebrate: 2-1 victory. December 2008 Photo: Kit Mallin Photo Sales