Kettering and District Junior Sports Day 1980

RETRO SPECIAL - 24 pictures from Kettering area schools taken in 1980

Take a look at our retro picture special

By Alison Bagley
2 minutes ago

We’ve uncovered some fascinating photos from our archive including photos taken in local schools.

This week we’re looking at some of the events that were photographed in 1980, from sports days to school plays, quiz winners and May Days.

Have a look through and if you recognise any of the people pictured here or one of the images brings back memories that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

We’d love to hear from you!

1. Looking back to school life in 1980

Kettering and District Junior Sports Day 1980

Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

2. Looking back to school life in 1980

Kettering Boys School U15s football team 1980

Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

3. Looking back to school life in 1980

Southlands Dance School pupils 1980

Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

4. Looking back to school life in 1980

Millbrook School nativity 1980

Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

Kettering