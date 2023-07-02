News you can trust since 1897
Retro picture special with 53 photos of proms of schools from Rushden, Raunds, Higham and Irthlingborough

Bowties, tiaras, stretch limos, all those amazing dresses – and the hair!
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 05:00 BST

End of year proms are a modern rite of passage and like many American imports have been embraced by our teenagers.

It’s a chance to get glammed up and dance away the stresses of exams.

We’ve delved into our recent archives to bring you some of the photos from Rushden, Higham Ferrers, Raunds and Irthlingborough schools.

Our retro pictures shows Rushden Community College, Huxlow, Manor and Ferrers students.

So get ready for prom night!

