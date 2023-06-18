Retro picture special with 49 old photos of Corby charity events from the 2000s

We’ve delved into the archives to bring you pictures from the past

Corby has a deserved reputation for being the most generous place in Northamptonshire.

Thousands are raised for good causes every year – from Lakelands Hospice to children in medical need, the residents of Corby will put their hands in their pockets to help.

This week we’re looking back at some of the charity events that have taken place across the town including skydives, dance displays, football matches, sponsored walks and fun days.

Enjoy the memories!

1 . Corby charity fundraisers retro special Corby White Hart Pub charity footy match June 2006 Photo: Kit Mallin

2 . Corby charity fundraisers retro special Corby Business Academy, staff doing Three Peaks Challenge for charity l-r back row Phil Wooley, Tony Segalini, Nigel Harris, Caroline Border, Sarah Ashby, Alex Franklin. Front row l-r John Atkinson and Amy Harris. May 2009 Photo: Alison Bagley

3 . Corby charity fundraisers retro special Corby Charity football match 2009 Photo: Alan Castle

4 . Corby charity fundraisers retro special Corby Golf Club charity golf match in aid of breast cancer 2008 Photo: Alan Castle