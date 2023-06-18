News you can trust since 1897
Retro picture special with 49 old photos of Corby charity events from the 2000s

We’ve delved into the archives to bring you pictures from the past
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 18th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST

Corby has a deserved reputation for being the most generous place in Northamptonshire.

Thousands are raised for good causes every year – from Lakelands Hospice to children in medical need, the residents of Corby will put their hands in their pockets to help.

This week we’re looking back at some of the charity events that have taken place across the town including skydives, dance displays, football matches, sponsored walks and fun days.

Enjoy the memories!

Corby White Hart Pub charity footy match June 2006

1. Corby charity fundraisers retro special

Corby White Hart Pub charity footy match June 2006 Photo: Kit Mallin

Corby Business Academy, staff doing Three Peaks Challenge for charity l-r back row Phil Wooley, Tony Segalini, Nigel Harris, Caroline Border, Sarah Ashby, Alex Franklin. Front row l-r John Atkinson and Amy Harris. May 2009

2. Corby charity fundraisers retro special

Corby Business Academy, staff doing Three Peaks Challenge for charity l-r back row Phil Wooley, Tony Segalini, Nigel Harris, Caroline Border, Sarah Ashby, Alex Franklin. Front row l-r John Atkinson and Amy Harris. May 2009 Photo: Alison Bagley

Corby Charity football match 2009

3. Corby charity fundraisers retro special

Corby Charity football match 2009 Photo: Alan Castle

Corby Golf Club charity golf match in aid of breast cancer 2008

4. Corby charity fundraisers retro special

Corby Golf Club charity golf match in aid of breast cancer 2008 Photo: Alan Castle

