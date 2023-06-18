Retro picture special with 49 old photos of Corby charity events from the 2000s
We’ve delved into the archives to bring you pictures from the past
Corby has a deserved reputation for being the most generous place in Northamptonshire.
Thousands are raised for good causes every year – from Lakelands Hospice to children in medical need, the residents of Corby will put their hands in their pockets to help.
This week we’re looking back at some of the charity events that have taken place across the town including skydives, dance displays, football matches, sponsored walks and fun days.
Enjoy the memories!
