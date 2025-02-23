Aurelia Owen and Peter Owen celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary, after tying the knot in St Giles Church, Desborough Monday, 07 November 2011Aurelia Owen and Peter Owen celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary, after tying the knot in St Giles Church, Desborough Monday, 07 November 2011
Retro Picture Special - Happy couples in Kettering, Wellingborough, Corby, Rushden, and more celebrating milestone wedding anniversaries

By William Carter
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 07:00 BST
Over the years we’ve been fortunate enough to cover plenty of milestone marriages, hearing about the happy memories that have resulted decades after tying the knot.

After Maureen and Duncan from Wellingborough celebrated a staggering 75 years together earlier this week, it got us thinking about the other couples who have shared similar experiences over the years.

Valentine’s Day may be over, but love is still in the air as we take a trip down memory lane to look back at these Northamptonshire couples celebrating golden, diamond, and platinum wedding anniversaries.

If you have any photos you’d like to share or an anniversary on the horizon, send them to us at [email protected].

Ann and Jack Rowe from Wellingborough celebrate their wedding anniversary at Westlands Care Home

1. Ann and Jack Rowe from Wellingborough

Ann and Jack Rowe from Wellingborough celebrate their wedding anniversary at Westlands Care Home Photo: Kit Mallin

Daphne Stone and Dennis Stone's 60th wedding anniversary with their sons Kevin Stone, Danny Stone and Russell Stone.

2. Daphne and Dennis Stone in Wellingborough

Daphne Stone and Dennis Stone's 60th wedding anniversary with their sons Kevin Stone, Danny Stone and Russell Stone. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Brian and Doreen Richardson in Raunds celebrate 70 years together, having married on March 20, 1954

3. Brian and Doreen Richardson in Raunds

Brian and Doreen Richardson in Raunds celebrate 70 years together, having married on March 20, 1954 Photo: National World

Basil and Glenys Wood, from Burton Latimer, celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in 2011

4. Basil and Glenys Wood in Burton Latimer

Basil and Glenys Wood, from Burton Latimer, celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in 2011 Photo: Alison Bagley

