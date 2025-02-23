After Maureen and Duncan from Wellingborough celebrated a staggering 75 years together earlier this week, it got us thinking about the other couples who have shared similar experiences over the years.

Valentine’s Day may be over, but love is still in the air as we take a trip down memory lane to look back at these Northamptonshire couples celebrating golden, diamond, and platinum wedding anniversaries.

If you have any photos you’d like to share or an anniversary on the horizon, send them to us at [email protected].

Ann and Jack Rowe from Wellingborough Ann and Jack Rowe from Wellingborough celebrate their wedding anniversary at Westlands Care Home Photo: Kit Mallin

Daphne and Dennis Stone in Wellingborough Daphne Stone and Dennis Stone's 60th wedding anniversary with their sons Kevin Stone, Danny Stone and Russell Stone. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Brian and Doreen Richardson in Raunds Brian and Doreen Richardson in Raunds celebrate 70 years together, having married on March 20, 1954 Photo: National World

Basil and Glenys Wood in Burton Latimer Basil and Glenys Wood, from Burton Latimer, celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in 2011 Photo: Alison Bagley