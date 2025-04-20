Retro Picture Special - 30 years of The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough, including outlandish pantomimes and special guests

By William Carter
Published 20th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with a special, limited run of Annie, the first production ever held at the venue.

In the years since, the theatre has become a popular spot for people local to Wellingborough to enjoy entertainment ranging from plays, music performances, comedy shows, and pantomimes.

It’s been the hub for plenty of local clubs and communities since its opening in 1995, and as those behind the curtain look to the future, there’s always time to reflect on its past.

The anniversary has been celebrated by The Castle in the form of an exhibition showing the theatre’s now-rich history.

The exhibition has plenty of throwback pictures to ogle at, but we took a dip into our archive and found more than a few of our own, so what better time is there to dust off some of those happy memories and take a walk down memory lane.

If you have any photos you’d like to share, let us know at [email protected]

