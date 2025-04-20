In the years since, the theatre has become a popular spot for people local to Wellingborough to enjoy entertainment ranging from plays, music performances, comedy shows, and pantomimes.

It’s been the hub for plenty of local clubs and communities since its opening in 1995, and as those behind the curtain look to the future, there’s always time to reflect on its past.

The anniversary has been celebrated by The Castle in the form of an exhibition showing the theatre’s now-rich history.

The exhibition has plenty of throwback pictures to ogle at, but we took a dip into our archive and found more than a few of our own, so what better time is there to dust off some of those happy memories and take a walk down memory lane.

If you have any photos you’d like to share, let us know at [email protected]

1 . The Castle Theatre Celebrates its 30th anniversary Memories from throughout the years at The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough as it celebrates 30th anniversary Photo: G Toulson Photo Sales

2 . The Castle Theatre Celebrates its 30th anniversary Memories from throughout the years at The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough as it celebrates 30th anniversary Photo: G Toulson Photo Sales

3 . The Castle Theatre Celebrates its 30th anniversary Memories from throughout the years at The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough as it celebrates 30th anniversary Photo: Kit Mallin Photo Sales

4 . The Castle Theatre Celebrates its 30th anniversary Memories from throughout the years at The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough as it celebrates 30th anniversary Photo: Kit Mallin Photo Sales