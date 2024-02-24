Retro Mania Kettering to offer collectibles, toys, games, action figures and family entertainment at new Yards shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans of retro toys, games, figures and collectibles will be able to browse, buy and trade much-loved items at a new shop in The Yards, Kettering.

Retro Mania has expanded from an online business operating out of a family home in the town into the retail unit that will be packed with nostalgic collectibles.

The Robinson family will move stock into their new store off Market Street ready for the Saturday, March 2 grand opening by the mayor of Kettering.

Paul Robinson and daughter Natalia, 11, in Retro Mania in The Yards, Kettering/National World

But it’s dad Paul Robinson’s combined love of TV, film and wrestling that has seen his hobby of collecting nostalgic toys turn into the family business.

He said: “It’s always been a dream to have a toy shop. My happiest times were always playing with toys and games – fast forward to now – I’ve turned my hobby into a business so it doesn’t feel like a job. I love it.”People attending the official opening will be treated to a Retro Mania cupcake and those first in the line for the 10am ribbon cutting will receive a gift bag.

The shop started out as a present to Paul from wife Manda. She set up a Facebook selling page for his dealing. Paul used his videos on his #blackhearttv You Tube channel to engage with customers and fans building up his audience.

As a former amateur wrestler fighting as Black Heart Rudi, the dad-of-four from Kettering’s most prized possession is his collection of Hasbro WWF figures, but these aren’t for sale.

Paul Robinson in Retro Mania in The Yards, Kettering/National World

He said: “Some things I buy for me for my collection but I want to make high-quality collectibles and toys accessible to everyone.

"There will be things to buy for £1. We understand that the joy of owning a cherished piece of the past shouldn't come with a hefty price tag.

"We're dedicated to curating a selection of products in impeccable, like-new condition, all at a fraction of the cost. As a passionate community of collectors, we recognise the sentimentality attached to these treasures.”

With an emphasis on items from the 1980s, as well as shelves loaded with figures, soft toys, books, mugs and backpacks, there will be a children’s corner and a Play Station for retro gamers.

Wrestling EAW Tag team champion Nick Bourne and Black Hart Rudi - Paul Robinson - back in his wrestling days 2009/National World

Paul added: “The shop is for all generations. It’s an extension of my games room. It’s a shop where people can come and de-stress. It's a big moment for Retro Mania and I'm glad I can share it with so many people.