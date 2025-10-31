Retro Halloween special - Take a look back at 31 Halloween photos from 2006-2020 in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden, Raunds, Irthlingborough and more

By William Carter
Published 31st Oct 2025, 07:00 GMT
It’s Halloween, meaning communities around the world will be celebrating all things spooky and supernatural.

Halloween is a big part of the north Northamptonshire calendar, with annual events such as Dr Frights’ Halloween Nights in Earls Barton, the Chester House Estate’s Halloween programme, and plenty of pumpkin patches dotted around the county for those who want to enjoy the season without the scares.

For years, local people have got into the spooky spirit with parties, community events, fundraisers, and more.

With today being the big day, we thought it would be a good opportunity to take a look back at Halloween in years past, so we crept into our photo archive and dug up some of the best bits from Halloween through the years.

Let us know if you spot yourself of a loved one!

Corby town centre Halloween event in aid of Lakelands Hospice, October 2010

1. 31 Halloween photos from 2006-2020 in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden, and more

Corby town centre Halloween event in aid of Lakelands Hospice, October 2010 Photo: Alan Castle

Photo Sales
Corby Glenmore House Halloween, October 2008

2. 31 Halloween photos from 2006-2020 in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden, and more

Corby Glenmore House Halloween, October 2008 Photo: Kit Mallin

Photo Sales
Corby, St Brendan's Mums and Tots Halloween Party, October 2010

3. 31 Halloween photos from 2006-2020 in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden, and more

Corby, St Brendan's Mums and Tots Halloween Party, October 2010 Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Members of staff at Homebase in Wellingborough dressed up with a Halloween theme to raise money for Marie Curie, October 2007

4. 31 Halloween photos from 2006-2020 in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden, and more

Members of staff at Homebase in Wellingborough dressed up with a Halloween theme to raise money for Marie Curie, October 2007 Photo: Doug Easton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:CorbyKetteringWellingboroughRushdenChester House EstateNorthamptonshire
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice