Retirement beckons for Mrs Perkins who is leaving Wellingborough school after more than 30 years
After a lengthy career at the Wellingborough school, Louise is now planning to spend her time volunteering, gardening, singing in a local choir and doing ‘lots of reading.’
She said: “I’ve had various roles through all year groups and lots and lots of children, I’m now teaching children of children.
“It will be difficult, but I’ve been preparing for it for some time.
"Physically the building has changed, but also how we teach the children has changed.
"The main principle of nurturing children is still here. All the values we teach them are the most important for life.”
Mrs Perkins has taken many roles at the school, including lunchtime supervisor, one-to-one teaching and more recently as a higher level teaching assistant.
Now, in retirement, Louise plans on continuing her own learning by taking on different courses ‘purely for enjoyment.’
Helen Morrall, headteacher at The Avenue Infant School, added: “We will miss her very much.”
