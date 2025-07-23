Retirement beckons for Mrs Perkins who is leaving Wellingborough school after more than 30 years

By William Carter
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 13:04 BST
Lorraine Perkins has been at The Avenue Infant School in Wellingborough since 1994 but is now looking forward to retiring after more than three decades there.

After a lengthy career at the Wellingborough school, Louise is now planning to spend her time volunteering, gardening, singing in a local choir and doing ‘lots of reading.’

She said: “I’ve had various roles through all year groups and lots and lots of children, I’m now teaching children of children.

“It will be difficult, but I’ve been preparing for it for some time.

Mrs Perkins' last day at The Avenue Infant school in Wellingborough was yesterday (July 22)placeholder image
Mrs Perkins' last day at The Avenue Infant school in Wellingborough was yesterday (July 22)

"Physically the building has changed, but also how we teach the children has changed.

"The main principle of nurturing children is still here. All the values we teach them are the most important for life.”

Mrs Perkins has taken many roles at the school, including lunchtime supervisor, one-to-one teaching and more recently as a higher level teaching assistant.

Now, in retirement, Louise plans on continuing her own learning by taking on different courses ‘purely for enjoyment.’

Helen Morrall, headteacher at The Avenue Infant School, added: “We will miss her very much.”

