Retirement beckons as couple prepare to close Kettering electrical shop after almost four decades
Bal Lotay and wife Sue have spent decades behind the counter at Kettering Electrical Centre in Stamford Road, which opened in 1985.
They’ve provided electrical materials, knowledge and advice to tradesmen, contractors and members of the public who travel from all over the area.
But Saturday (May 18) will be their last day of trading before the pair retire and the store closes, with an ‘everything must go’ sale on.
Bal said: “It just seems to have flown by. When we started we did not think we would be here as long as this but it has been really good.
"We have enjoyed our time here in Kettering.”
Bal was ‘born into the trade’ – his father was the head of the electrical department at the University of Leicester – and he already had an electrical business in Leicester which he started in 1979 before it was taken over by his brother. He wanted to open a shop elsewhere and settled on Kettering, where the couple moved to.
They’ve sold security systems, lights, fans, shower units and more and have seen many changes over the years – including the rise in popularity of LED lights and changes to fuse boards and cable regulations.
Bal said: “It’s been really good for us because we provide a personal service with advice and electrical knowledge so we can explain things to our customers. It makes a big difference.”
When he moved to Kettering Bal wanted to get involved in the town’s business community and he was president of the Kettering Chamber of Trade in 1991. He also organised a fireworks display at Kettering’s rugby club which continued and then moved to Wicksteed Park.
Bal and Sue are looking forward to spending time with their grandchildren, gardening and travelling in their retirement, having worked six days a week every week since the store opened, only taking breaks at Christmas and on bank holidays.
And the pair thanked customers for their support over the past 39 years.
Bal said: “A lot of customers have become our friends and we would like to thank them for their loyalty and friendship.”