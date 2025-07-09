Retired Northamptonshire police officer to undertake gruelling 15-hour charity cycle for fallen colleagues

A recently retired police officer will embark on a monumental 15 hour two minute indoor bike ride at Anytime Fitness in Kettering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Jones is undertaking the personal challenge in memory of his friend and colleague, PC 1502 Jack Watts, who tragically passed away in May 2025, leaving behind his wife Charlotte and baby son Hudson.

Starting at midnight on Wednesday, July 16 and finishing at 15.02pm on Thursday, July 17, the solo endurance challenge aims to raise vital funds for Care of Police Survivors (COPS), a UK charity dedicated to supporting families of police officers and staff who have died in the line of duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike said: “It’s going to be a tough 15 hours, and I'm hoping that people will come and join me for some of the ride, they can also help by making a small donation to COPS, any support is greatly appreciated.”

Former police officer Mike Jones is taking on a 15-hour 2-minute charity cycle challenge in memory of his colleague Jack Watts/Mike Jones

The funds raised will contribute to the Police Unity Tour, an annual event in August where hundreds of police officers, staff and friends cycle across the UK to raise money for COPS.

Northamptonshire Police will have a team of 30 participating in the 200-mile ride, culminating in an emotional remembrance service with other police teams from across the country at the National Arboretum.

Mike said: “I am riding in the Police Unity Tour in August, but I wanted to do something personal for Jack.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You don’t have to be a member to come and support, by joining Mike for sections of his ride at Anytime Fitness.

PC 1502 Jack Watts, who tragically passed away in May, leaving behind his wife Charlotte and baby son, Hudson /Watts family

He added: “I’d like to thank Steve Wilson and his team at Anytime Fitness for hosting the event in their indoor cycling studio.”

To donate to Mike’s fundraising go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/michael-jones-3

Jack, an officer with the Northamptonshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, passed away on May 17 2025 at the age of 33, after being diagnosed with stage four brain cancer.

The 15 hour two minute duration of the cycle ride is in recognition of Jack’s collar number – 1502.