Retired hospital consultant raising money for Kettering food bank with 14-hour run around town streets

A retired hospital consultant will spend about 14 hours running around Kettering’s streets to raise funds for a food bank.

Steve Peterson, who worked as a radiologist at Kettering General Hospital for almost 30 years, is hoping to run at least 50 miles – aiming for 62 – on March 31.

He’s no stranger to long-distance events, previously competing in an ironman and ultra-marathon, but this will be the furthest he has run.

Steve Peterson is raising money for the Kettering Food Bank.

The knowledge that his charity effort will give the Kettering Food Bank a much-needed boost will keep him going.

Steve, 65, said: "The work the food bank does means it’s a no-brainer for me.

"The demand for it is so high and it helps not only those who are struggling but those who suddenly find their circumstances change. That could be any of us.

"It seems to be able to respond to people quite quickly and to have that as a safety net, even if just a temporary one, is so important.”

Steve is also a member of the Rotary Club of Kettering Huxloe, which has previously raised money for food banks and other local charities.

He said the work of the ‘welcoming, friendly’ organisation inspired him to take on the run for charity.

Steve, who usually runs a 4.5-mile loop from his house, thinks that if he can complete 62 miles – or 100km – he will be out running from 6am to 8pm.

He’s already raised almost £1,000, with donations still coming in.

Steve said: "I’m a bit more nervous now I’ve committed to doing it publicly and having people put money towards it. It’s been both inspiring and nerve-wracking.

"But I’m looking forward to it and keen to get at it now, having gone as far as I want to go with training.”

Jane Calcott, trustee of Kettering Food Bank, said they are so busy they are having to spend between £500 and £1,000 a week on food because donations aren’t covering their outgoings.

She said: “We are the busiest we have ever been with an increase of 60 to 65 per cent on previous years.

"We’re seeing OAPs and people who are working, which we never used to. Any money that is raised is incredibly important to us.”