Retail and hospitality jobs fair at Kettering JobCentre with employers including Morrisons and Evri already confirmed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A retail and hospitality jobs fair is being held in Kettering next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Employers lined up for the event include Morrisons, Evri and Poundstretcher.

The recruitment event is taking place at Kettering JobCentre in Lower Street on Thursday, October 24 and comes at a time where work coaches in the area have reported success in helping local people find work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent successes include with the 18 to 24 age group in Corby where the claimant count has gone done by seven per cent, and Kettering JobCentre has reduced their claimant count for young people by three per cent.

The jobs fair is being held at Kettering JobCentre in Lower Street

It is hoped that next week’s jobs fair will help other people find work, especially with many employers looking for seasonal staff in the run-up to Christmas.

Julie Pritchard from the DWP Partnership team for Northamptonshire said: “With Christmas fast approaching, many employers are looking for temporary staff to fill their vacancies.

"Jobseekers will find inspiration and lots of help to apply at their local job centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many will find that seasonal work provides an opportunity to build new skills and experience, which can be carried forward later to a permanent role.

"We’re working hard with employers in the neighbourhood to identify their vacancies, which will ensure jobseekers have the best chance to find work that suits their personal situation.”

The retail and hospitality jobs fair is being held at Kettering JobCentre on Thursday, October 24 from 9.30am to midday.

Julie said: “We have confirmed the following employers – Latimer Park Morrisons Distribution Centre, Morrisons Retail Store, Jamie’s Quality Butchers, Poundstretcher’s, British Heart Foundation Furniture Store, Evri and more to confirm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other support for people looking for work will be available on the day.

Julie added: "We will also have the National Careers Service and Kettering Learning Centre there to support with customers that need to upskill.

"Work coaches will have a stand so they can job match and refer to managed vacancies and conduct job searches on FindaJob’ website and other sites.

"Our work coaches will be available to help customers complete online application on the customer PCs.

"Importantly parents on Universal Credit can receive help with childcare payments.

"Jobseekers can search our DWP ‘FindaJob’ website, to check out the thousands of jobs on offer.”