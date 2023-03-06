Resurfacing works to Corby’s Occupation Road have been delayed until later this month.

The work was originally set to begin tomorrow (March 7) but has since been moved to Monday, March 20.

It is scheduled to take three weeks (15 weekdays), finishing by Friday, April 7, during which time the road will be closed between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Corby, Occupation Road

The road has become one of the worst in the town for potholes and has been in serious need of resurfacing for some time now.

Works will include carriageway resurfacing, carriageway patching, essential iron work replacement, speed hump replacement and installation of road markings.

Gullies will also be cleaned to ensure the best use of the closure to minimise disruption for residents in the future.

The work has been split into three phases. In the first phase, from March 20 to March 24, work from Studfall Avenue to Forest Gate Road will include surfacing, iron work, speed bumps and lining.

Occupation Road, roadworks map

In phase 2, from March 27 to March 31, work will take place from Forest Gate Road to Rockingham Road (iron work). A localised closure will be in place around the iron works to keep Occupation Road as accessible as possible.

In the third and final phase, from April 3 to April 7, work will take place from Forest Gate Road to Rockingham Road (patching, speed bumps and lining). This phase will be undertaken during the schools’ Easter break to lower disruption to the area.

The road will be closed to through traffic on Occupation Road. A diversion will be always in place during the works, as shown on the map. The red line shows the road closure extent, and the blue line shows the diversion route.

Emergency vehicles will have access if safe to do so.

Corby, Occupation Road

For residents, the diversion route signage will be pre-set, and barriers will be ready to be placed along the footway to segregate the works.

Access and egress will be provided to the residents within the phasing, providing it is safe for both the road user and the workforce to do so.

There will be traffic marshalls to help traffic move in and out safely during the road closure period.

During this period the 2 bus route will be affected. On the Stagecoach website people are being directed to ‘please catch your bus from Studfall Avenue (in both directions) during this closure.’

Corby, Occupation Road

North Northamptonshire Council’s advice said: “Please follow the diversion route, site signage and instruction from the site team and allow plenty of time for your journey.”

They also said: ‘"To help us with our work, please move any vehicles parked within this section of the road before 9am. This is to enable our workforce to be able to carry out the works swiftly, without delay. We also ask that you park leaving a minimum of 20 metres of any junction with Occupation Road, throughout the duration of the works.

“Thank you for your understanding, patience and co-operation.”

